US rapper and model Chynna Rogers has died suddenly. She was 25.

Chynna’s family confirmed the death on Wednesday. ‘Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.’

The cause of death was not revealed, but some reports said she died of drug overdose.

The Philadelphia singer, affectionately known as Chizzy, first began her career as a model at the tender age of 14 after signing to Ford Models.

She then started working with late producer ASAP Yams, who died in 2015.





R&B singer Kehlani was among those to pay tribute to Chynna and suggested she had spoken to the rapper earlier that day.

Kehlani tweeted: ‘Chynna you were f**kin hilarious bro… today was our last exchange of jokes & those i will miss the most. I can’t believe it idk how to. i love you. so very much. my heart is officially iced [sic].’

Chynna was best known for the songs Selfie and Glen Coco.

She had battled drug addiction in her earlier years but suffered more tragedy when her mother died a year after she completed rehab.