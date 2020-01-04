<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

American rapper and songwriter, Cardi B, has expressed dissatisfaction with the killing of a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, by the United States government.

The songwriter made this known in a tweet, where she criticised the US government.

She also revealed her plans to apply for a Nigerian citizenship.

It will be recalled that Soleimani was on Friday morning killed in an air attack in Baghdad.

The US government had claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that Soleimani was ‘terminated’ because he was on the verge of attacking its diplomats.

However, Iran vowed to launch a “harsh revenge” over Soleimani’s ‘termination’. Also, hundreds of Iranians have taken to the streets to protest the top general’s death.

Apart from Iran, other countries, including the United Nations have condemned the attack and declared support for Iran, except Israel.

Reacting, Cardi B tweeted, “Specially being from New York. It’s sad this man (Trump) is putting Americans’ lives in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date (sic) … I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

“Picking my tribe,” she added after about an hour later.

The American star recently visited Nigeria for a live performace.

Cardi B, who arrived in Nigeria on December 5, also visited a motherless home in Lagos to donate gifts.

She also visited travelled to Ghana before returning to the US.