



American talk show host and actress, Claudia Jordan, has apologised after she mistakenly tweeted that popular rapper, DMX, has died.

DMX reportedly suffered a drug overdose that triggered a heart attack last week Friday and is in the ICU at White Plains Hospital in New York. He also has COVID-19 to deal with.

On Tuesday, Claudia took to her social media account saying: “Rest in Paradise DMX” only to delete the message when she realized that the rapper is still alive and posted, “I’m sorry”.





‘It’s possible that she thought that the media had announced that DMX passed away,’ wrote a Twitter user in the replies to her apology.

“I did,’ confirmed the model. “I deleted it. And apologized. I feel awful.

“But they’re right. Not my place. I just want to pray for the whole family & all his supporters that are in pain”