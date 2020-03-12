<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A popular American actor, Tom Hanks, and his actress wife, Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus, CNN reported.

The actor posted on his Instagram page that he and his wife have been feeling tired, having body aches and have been diagnosed of contracting the coronavirus.

Hanks said he and his wife were travelling in Australia when they were tested after exhibiting symptoms like tiredness, body aches, chills and “slight fevers.”

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” he wrote.

He promised to keep the world posted and updated.

Since the outbreak broke in China, many popular people have also been diagnosed with coronavirus. On Wednesday, Juventus football club of Italy announced that defender Daniele Rugani has the virus.

The disease which originated from China in December has so far spread to about 114 countries across the world.

As of Wednesday evening, there were more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, while 4,291 people have lost their lives.

Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals. The disease has now been classified as pandemic because of the alarming levels of spread and its severity.

In Italy, which has witnessed the second largest deaths after China, the Serie A side said they are “activating all the isolation procedures required by law”, including for those who have come into contact with Rugani.

The club added that Rugani, 25, is “currently asymptomatic”.

Meanwhile, all sports in Italy are suspended until April 3, with the country in lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In the U.S., the NBA suspended its season on Wednesday after a Utah Jazz player was found to have tested positive for coronavirus moments before a game began in Oklahoma City.





The league announced that the suspension would begin on Thursday, but the final game of Wednesday, between the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, was cancelled soon after the announcement.

Politicians

Some politicians also infected with Covid-19 include; the UK minister of Health and Conservative MP, Nadine Dorries, the Iranian deputy minister of Health, Iraj Harirchi, and Iran’s vice president for women affairs, Massoumeh Ebtekar.

In Europe, senior politicians in France, Spain and Italy are among those infected.

The French Culture Minister Franck Riester tested positive on March 9.

In Spain, a secretary general of the far-right Vox party, Javier Smith, has also been infected with the virus.

Italy has also had its share of infected politicians as the country is one the thriving zones for Covid-19. Italy has witnessed the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths from the ongoing outbreak outside China. Meanwhile cases are expected to keep rising and the country is now under total lockdown.

The leader of the Italian Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, announced in a Facebook video that he too has contracted the virus. “Well, it’s arrived “I also have coronavirus.” Zingaretti said on March 7.

The ongoing outbreak has caused a lot of disruption to world events and economy as many activities have been suspended.

The Covid-19 outbreak is having negative impact on the world economy and postulated to cost the economy $1 trillion in 2020, the UN trade agency said.

Apart from the tragic human consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic, the outbreak has sparked economic uncertainty across the world.

Chinese companies have not been able to operate at full capacity since the outbreak began spread across the country.

This has had its toll on manufacturing industries, infrastructure, information technology, stock markets and now oil production.

While countries are still struggling to contain the spread, the World Health Organisation has advised the world to strike a fine balance between protecting health, minimizing economic and social disruption, and respecting human rights.