



Popular American actor, Hal Holbrook, has died at the age of 95.

The news of his death was disclosed by His personal assistant, Joyce Cohen, on Monday night.

Holbrook was renowned for his role as Mark Twain whom he portrayed for decades in one-man shows.





He won his first Emmy, in 1970, for his role as the title character in “The Bold Ones: The Senator”.

The late actor was married three times and he is survived by his three children and two stepdaughters, as well as two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.