American actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after battling cancer

American actor, Granville Adams, popularly known as the lead character Zahir Arif in the prison series, Oz, has died at the age of 58 after battling cancer.

In a statement by his family via his Instagram page, the actor died with his wife, Christina, by his side.

Though the family statement was posted on Monday, some colleagues of the late actor had sent tributes since Sunday, announcing the actor’s demise.

The producer of the Oz series, Tom Fontana, took to his Instagram page on Sunday to share a picture of Adama, with the caption, “Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest.”

Part of the statement from the family read, “Today our beloved Granville Adams has passed and is now with God. After a long hard-fought battle with Cancer, Granny has ascended to the heavens.

“Gran spent his last days surrounded by his loved ones, family, and close friends. His wife Christina was by his side the entire time and was alone with him when he passed.

“Granny is now in peace and not suffering anymore. He fought till the end with strength, beauty, and grace like no other, putting his family before himself till the final moments.

“We are all so honoured to have known Granville, who embodies the expression “to know him is to love him.” Everyone who knew Granville knew the exemplary human kindness he possessed.

“Every life he touched was better for it. Granville was a beautiful man who always put others first and was known for his kindness and selflessness.”

The actor first announced his cancer battle in December 2020 via an Instagram post, where he shared a picture of himself in the hospital.