A Nigerian technpreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Outsource Global, Amal Hassan, was one of 16 women business leaders named among the 2018 Fortune-US Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership.

The Fortune-US Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership is a public-private partnership between Fortune Most Powerful Women, the U.S. Department of State and Vital Voices Global Partnership.

This year’s mentoring partnership featured emerging-leader mentees from 13 countries, which include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Egypt, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, Palestinian Territories, Kenya, Macedonia, Mongolia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tunisia, and Vietnam.

The programme also had in attendance over 300 alumnae, who have worked with mentors from America’s most prestigious companies, such as Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, Young and Rubicom (Y&R) and Accenture.

Amal Hassan and other mentees engaged in skills training, panel discussions, networking events, and mentorships with executives from the Fortune Most Powerful Women community.

Amal had multiple sessions at Y&R a global leading branding and communications powerhouse. During her mentorship with Shelly Diamond, the Chief Client officer of Y&R, Amal focused on developing critical leadership, professional and business skills.