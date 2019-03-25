<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019, ace comedian and leading entertainment industry brand, Ali Baba will be sharing the rudiments on how he has been able to keep his brand relevant through the years. Tagged “How to keep your brand always fresh, relevant and impactful”, the one-day event holding in Lagos in collaboration with brandmanager.ng, a brand management platform, is set to equip individuals and players in the media and entertainment industry with the knowledge and dynamics of how to build their personal brand.

Personal brand remains an individual’s biggest asset especially in the media and entertainment industry where people’s love for you gets you the job and not liking you makes you lose the job even if you are competent and talented for the role, hence it has become increasingly important to develop your personal brand. The image portrayed to people is key and one of the vital tools to building a worthy brand.

“To remain relevant with the times, personal brand building is of great necessity but many entertainers do not have the understanding of what it takes to build their brand neither are they aware of the strategies involved to build a great brand. The lack of this knowledge has given rise to the relevance of these players fizzing out within a short period. Talent only gets you through the door but your brand keeps the door open for as long as you want. Even if you are very talented and have a poor brand, your producers, managers, colleagues and collaborators will only tolerate you for a while until a fresh talent is discovered and they move on to the next talent leaving your career to end abruptly. They didn’t end your career your poor brand did. Thousands of talented people have ended their careers abruptly due to this and all they needed to do was get knowledge on their situation and know what to do about it.

Date: Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019.

Time: 8:30 AM to 7:00 PM

“No matter the career stage you are in whether starting out, or in the middle and you are stuck, or you feel your brand is becoming irrelevant, we will be discussing all the different stages in your brand life cycle and what to do at each stage,” says Ali baba.

According to Temiloluwa Sobowale, Founder, brandmanager.ng, “The masterclass provides a one of a kind opportunity for players in the media and entertainment industry to interact and engage in thought-provoking discussions about brand building and management. As entertainers, being good at what you do is no longer enough. Effective reputation management and avoiding any damaging slurs and assumptions is essential to keep your brand impactful. Whether you are an OAP, singer, producer, actor, musician, comedian etc., you need a good brand to keep you in business for longer after talent has brought you to limelight. You can’t afford to live your career to chance.”

Individuals not in the media and entertainment industry that need education on personal branding for sustained success in their various industries can also attend.

Some of the things that will be discussed in the masterclass includes:

How a strong personal brand attracts premium engagement fees in Nigeria

Positioning for continued success in a crowded industry

The power of networking in brand building

Brand evaluation for sustainability

Personal Brand portfolio management for growth

Finance and financing for the creative practitioner

It promises to be an insightful session.

Investment fee is for the sum of a hundred thousand naira only (100,000). Interested individuals should register here. Further details about the masterclass will be shared via email after registration.

Unfortunately, we only have 100 spaces available and as soon as it is sold out, we will stop registration.

If you think this is very important to you, kindly register on time using this LINK

RSVP: Here.