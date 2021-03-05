



Popular Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akporobomerere, better known as Alibaba, has taken to social media to debunk reports that his marriage to Mary Akpobome has crashed.

Newsmen write that some online platforms had reported that the wife of the humour merchant fondly called Mummy Mary, allegedly kicked him out of their Victoria Garden City home due to allegations of infidelity.

According to the rumour, the comedian had relocated to his office somewhere in the high brow part of Lagos after he was sent packing.





Reacting, the comedian posted a cozy picture with his wife smiling and he wrote: “We have gotten calls and messages about the status of our marriage. We are still married and we thank everyone who sent messages and were concerned about the rumour which started because I was not home during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“There was no need to explain to everyone that I was in isolation. And we thank God I pulled through. We appreciate your best wishes.”