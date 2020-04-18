<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Reality TV star Alex Unusual in an Instagram post has stated that most Nigerian men are not romantic.

In the post made on her Instastory, the former Big Brother Naija contestant bemoaned that Nigerian men know nothing about taking a woman over the moon.

Branded Nigerian men ‘children of the devil’ who only understand inviting women to come over to their houses, she wrote:

“Most Nigerian men know zero about these things. Relationships be following routines. Boring to stupor. Flowers, racing in the rain, surprise trips, star gazing, moving nights, etc. They throw these things outta the window. All they know is will you come over? Can i come over? Umu Ekwensu.”

Born Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra, she hit stardom when she took part in the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija reality TV show.





In January this year, Alex talked about being suicidal and finding love

“At some point, I had a lot going on, I got suicidal, the bad part about it was that I told no one. I only ran away…I found love 3 times and lost it 3 times then I locked it up and threw the key away.”

The actress and dancer also revealed how she became broke despite the ‘success’ she has enjoyed since leaving the BBNaija house in 2018. She describes the situation as one of the most challenging times of the past year.

“At another point, something terrible happened and I was down to 16 thousand naira only. I thought my life was over but guess what, I survived, I never thought less of myself or took a wrong route to come out if it. I never accepted less, and I moved forward.”