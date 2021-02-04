



Popular Nigerian activist and co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls, (BBOG), Aisha Yesufu, says she was the one who asked Aliu, her husband, out before they started dating and eventually got married.

The activist disclosed this in an interview with BBC Pidgin in which she also talked about growing up, marriage as well as her personality.

According to her, since she always loves to be in control of happenings around her, starting the relationship with her husband was easy.

“The way I met my husband is a long story. I was the one who asked him out. I arranged it so he can see me as a wife since he wasn’t seeing me as a wife. He would tell you I don’t behave like a wife,” she said.

She enjoined women to stop expecting men to always be the one to initiate a relationship.





“It amuses me when I see women approaching 30 or 40 years old claiming they don’t have any man asking them out. They should go out and look for men of their choice, initiate the relationship and marry them,” she added.

“One advice I would give to young women is that they should stop waiting for men to come and propose to them. They too can do the same.”

She also disclosed that she is always available to satisfy her husband’s sexual fantasies.

She said: “One thing my husband would always say is that no time he comes that I tell him no. You know I am an Edo woman, we have to do it.

“On our wedding night, I told my husband that anyhow you want it, ask me. Any fantasy you have, I am available because that is my primary job, I do not delegate it. Every other thing I delegate but for that one work, I do not joke about it.”