



Nigerian actress, Adunni Ade, has enjoined the public to refrain from using her picture to promote brands without seeking her approval.

The movie star disclosed this on Tuesday via her Instagram account.

She wrote: “I have something I would like to get off my Chest. I buy from a lot of Nigerian brands, emphasis on ‘buy’. If I happen to buy from you, and we both pretend not to know each other (which isn’t a problem) until after payment has been made on my side, please I beg of you, do not ask for a tag, or a repost.





“I’m not one of those who look for free handouts for a tag. If I like, I buy. I don’t look for free items to help ‘publicise’ or grow your page. I have single-handedly helped a lot of brands grow as well without collecting a dime and also promoting their business which is as my spirit leads.”

Adunni stated that such an act is not only unethical but it is unfair. “A lot of brands pay me heavy to have me influence for them. I do not think it is fair on them. Please note, I don’t like to talk too much. I let ‘serving’ do the talking. I go all the way!

“I work too hard for my coins now! Let us all know when to play o! Do not use my image to publicise your work without approval. Peace.”, she added.