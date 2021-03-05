



English singer-songwriter, Adele, and her former husband, Simon Konecki, have finalised their divorce nearly after two years they are separated.

According to US Weekly the 32-year-old singer and Konecki are now “officially divorced” after a Judge signed off the settlement on Thursday, March 4.

According to reports, mediators were forced to divide the £140 million fortune that the couple had amassed.

According to the publication, Adele and Simon submitted a “judgement package” in February which disclosed that they “opted to determine rights to community property and debts through mediation”.

Adele and Simon were reported to have “represented themselves” in the case, the singer reportedly acquired professional help to manage the terms of their divorce.

According to the Sun, the split was thought to be amicable as mediators were employed to agree certain parts of the divorce settlement.





The couple had a £34.7 million property portfolio including their £140 million fortune, which had been mostly made from Adele’s hugely successful career and the carving up of their assets.

They also agreed to have joint custody of their eight-year-old son, Angelo.

A source told the publication: “They made it very clear they didn’t want to set lawyers on each other but the process hasn’t been exactly straightforward all the same.

“The priority was making sure they did right by their son, Angelo.

“The first thing they agreed on was sharing custody, and since then it has been about dividing up the rest of their marital finances fairly.

“Fortunately they have managed to get there without an explosive public court case, slanging matches or scandalous claims about each other, and that gives them the best possible chance of staying on good terms in the future.”