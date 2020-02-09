<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kannywood actress, Maryam Booth, has accused her former lover, Ibrahim Rufai, of leaking her nude video on social media.

#MaryamBooth trended on social media platform including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on Friday after a leaked nude video of the actress was leaked.

The three seconds nude video was shot in a room, apparently by someone the actress was intimate with. Maryam has now accused her former lover, Ibrahim Rufai, popularly known as Deezell, of leaking the video.

Deezell is a Nigerian musician based in Dubai.

“In a situation like this, one needs to be very observant before any pronouncement. But it is true that Deezell was my ex who then sneakily recorded me while I was changing,” Maryam wrote on Instagram.

The actress also wrote on her official Instagram @officialmaeyambooth page that she has resolved to take legal action on the matter.

“I am aware of the current trends and media outrage regarding the unfortunate leaked video, purported to be me, released via number of social media platforms, and viewed by thousands of people so far.

“Initially, I wanted to keep mute until security agencies concluded their forensic research and investigation.

“The recent statement from someone, in-person of Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai, popularly known as Deezecategoricallye with no choice but to break the silence. As a woman, actress and role model I will not let this matter to be swept under the carpet.

“For the record, I want to categorically state that this same man (Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai) has been, in multiple occasions threatened to leaked my video if I didn’t give him money.

“As a woman, actress, and role model, I have been trying to protect my dignity through possible means, but without my knowledge, the three-year-old video was leaked.

“In a situation like this, one need to be very observant before any pronouncement, but it is true that Deezell was my Ex who then sneakily recorded me while I was changing.

“I am already in touch with associates for consultation, which may require taking legal actions against whoever is responsible for leaking it.

“I want to appreciate my family, friends and particularly my fans for their compassion, sympathy and concern in this trying time. Thank you all.”

Meanwhile, Deezell had earlier denied leaking the video.

In his response which he posted on his Instagram page @OfficialDeezel, he said he would also take legal action on the allegation.





“My attention has been drawn toa certain nude video with aa popular Hausa Actress Maryam Booth circulating on social media platpieces of evidenceupled with a false allegation on my person that I leaked the video. Unfortunately, these misguided elements and agents of destruction failed woefully to furnish any evidences and particulars that link me with the said leaked video in circulation.

“As good faith requires an answer, I wish to make clear that, at all material time, I did not leak the alleged video in circulation on social media and to the best of my knowledge, I do not know who leaked the video.

“As a Muslim, I know that it is against the Holy Qur’an the and teachings of our Noble Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) to spread out or expose wrongful action/deeds of another to the public, more especially on social media with sole aim of causing harm.

“Again, these outrageous allegations made against me on social media of a trending unclad video of a Muslim sister is completely false in all ramification and want everyone to know that this accusation is false in every aspect.

“Although the reason for this false allegation against me is not within my knowledge, I wish to call on those responsible for this false allegation to withdraw their state steps and apologise for hard-earned social media platform within 12 hours with immediate effect. Failure to do so, I will be left sympathize with other options but to take proper legal step to protect my hard earned reputation and personality in question because of your false allegations.

“Finally, I wish to sympathize with the victim and urge her to investigate the source of the leaked video in circulation and take proper legal action to ensure justice against the perpetrators.”

Colleagues of the actress including Ali Nuhu, Sani Danja, Rahama Sadau, Falalu Dorayi, Usman Uzee, Nafeesat Abdullahi wrote on their pages calling for the actress to be strong and calm while the investigation is ongoing.

Also, the Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria, MOPAN, a regulatory body of the Kannywood film industry, has said that the body will investigate the unfortunate event.

The Vice-Chairman of the association, Alhasaan Kwalle, in a post, said: “We are with the actress and will make sure we deployed every means to see that anybody who is responsible for this is brought to book so it will become a lesson to others.”