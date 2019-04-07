<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A famous Kannywood actress, Sadiya Kabala, has cautioned her colleagues against growing rate of hate speech on the social media targeted at their colleagues in the industry.

Kabala, in a video she sent via her Instagram page, real_sadiya_kbl, decried the attitude, saying it was unnecessary.

According to her, “All those engaged in the act know themselves and they are our elders and role models in the industry.

“I appeal to them to learn to settle their scores outside the social media in order to maintain their self respect.

“It is not proper, providing a platform for their fans to be insulting their colleagues in the industry or outside. ”

The actress urged the film practitioners to unite and live peacefully for the progress of the industry and their profession.