Actors Guild faults Chiwetalu Agu for wearing Biafra regalia

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) have condemned veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu for wearing a Biafra regalia which led to his arrest.

Mr. Agu was arrested on Thursday by operatives of the Nigerian army allegedly for inciting members of the public and soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The veteran actor was sharing food with the less privileged persons wearing Biafran regalia when government forces stopped him at upper Iweka road, Onitsha.

Reacting to the report of his arrest, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, in an interview with newsmen, condemned Agu for being seen in a Biafra regalia.

He, however, said that the Guild is doing everything possible to ensure Chiwetalu Agu is released.

He said: “I don’t know why he put on Biafra regalia. The State is hot and he knows this.

“We are in talks with the military officials to ensure he is released. We will do our best.

“I heard they have taken him to 82 Division of the Nigeria Military base.”