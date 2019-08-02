<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Ghanaian actor, Oboy Siki, has said, he would rather spend his money on women, than on buying properties.

According to GhanaWeb, it was a better deal for him to spend all his money on sleeping with young ladies than having properties.

He said, “It’s better to spend all your money on sleeping with young ladies because when you die, you won’t be buried with your properties.”

Oboy mentioned that at his age, he concentrates on getting young ladies to sleep with and not on acquiring properties that he won’t be buried with.

Oboy went on to add that he’s from a family of womanisers and will, therefore, work at ensuring he keeps the legacy alive.