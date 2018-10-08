



Nigeria’s 82-year-old ace comedian, Moses Olaiya, popularly known as Baba Sala, has passed on.

Reports say that Baba Sala, died at his private residence in Ilesa, Osun State, on Sunday night.

The media aide to the comedian, Mr Isaac Haastrup, said the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa.

Moses Olaiya, born in 1936 in Ijesha, was Nigerian comedian, dramatist and actor.

The prolific filmmaker also had a career in show business as a Highlife musician, fronting in 1964 a group known as the Federal Rhythm Dandies.

He tutored and guided the jùjú music maestro King Sunny Adé who was his lead guitar player.

Some films generally credited to him include Orun Mooru (1982), Aare Agbaye (1983), Mosebolatan (1985), Obee Gbona (1989), Diamond (1990 Home video), Agba Man (1992, Home Video).