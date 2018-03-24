Fans of screen goddess, Kate Henshaw, who were excited by her decision to contest for public office in 2015 and are looking forward to more from her on that lane can forget the idea. This is because the Cross River State-born star has said she is not likely to go back to the field ever again.

When asked while speaking of the experience in an interview with Pulse, she said: “I don’t have money to give anybody. Politics is a money thing and I am saying this from experience. Anyone that tells you it isn’t about money is telling you a lie. It’s either money or you have somebody who will say this is the person you’ll vote for because that’s how it works!

“They buy PVC, they get underage children to vote. We are just here in Lagos, Calabar, Port Harcourt. Okay!

“I don’t have money to give anybody. The money I used was mine! A few friends came together, supported me, put some money, but the majority of the money I used without any bargain was mine and I work hard. I am not a contractor. I don’t have money to throw away. Yeah!”

While saying money is hugely important in the advocacy to get more women to leadership positions, she added: “One money, two we need to be able to support women. Women are over 50 percent of the Nigerian population and we have 200 million, so let’s just say we have 100 million women.

“You heard what that House of Reps guys was saying? He said don’t give women too much power. He has already told you. Look at Rwanda. Over 60 percent in the House are women. Cleanest country. Cleanest. Safest. Because women are there.

“We are women. We care. Nurture. I am not talking about the ones that go there and they go and chop money. Change their colour. Change their weave-on. Buy jewellery.

“Look after people. Women care. Women are hardworking. Women multi-task. Women have the power. If we support a fellow woman, a good woman, there will be a difference.

Right now, there’s no women representation in our politics. We have maybe only four percent. Four! So if ninety six percent are talking, what will your four percent do? It can’t make any difference at all.”

On the entire experience of actually being in the thick of it, the Roti actress said: “It was quite an experience. I must enjoin everyone. Every Nigerian must be actively involved in politics. You must go and register in one party or the other. You need to. Because if you are not inside, you will never, never be able to effect any change. And this is a fact.

“We are just sitting on social media, twitter, yap yap yap…haan..haan.haan…but when it comes down to brass tacks, when it comes down to the nitty gritty, you don’t have your voters card, you can’t vote, you are just sitting, talking. Things will move on without you because those that make the decisions are the ones that people vote for.

So you have to go and make your presence felt. Literally. A lot of young people are saying ‘Oh, they should give us a chance. You think they’ll come to your house and say Oya come O! No!”