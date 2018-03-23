Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, says she had a 10-month affair with US President Donald Trump after the birth of Barron, his youngest son.

She told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that she had sex with Trump “dozens of times”.

McDougal said she met Trump in 2006 at a Playboy Mansion party celebrating the taping of an ‘Apprentice’ episode.

He asked for her phone number, she said, and subsequently invited her for dinner a week after they had communicated on phone.

She said they met in his bungalow where they had dinner and had sex. She said Trump offered her money at the end of the evening, but she turned him down saying, “I’m not that kind of girl”.

The former Playboy model also disclosed that Trump said he was in love with her.

She said: “There were real feelings between the two of us. He always told me that he loved me. If he weren’t married, I wouldn’t have any regrets.”

McDougal, Playboy magazine’s 1998 playmate of the year, said she felt guilty about the affair.

“When I look back where I was back then, I know it’s wrong,” she said.

“I’m really sorry for that. I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me.”

McDougal has also sued American Media Inc., publisher of the National Enquirer, to get out of a 2016 deal. She said the Enquirer paid her $150,000 for her story without publishing it.

Earlier this year, Stormy Daniels, a porn star, came forward with claims saying she had unprotected sex with Trump and recently went as far as suing the US president.