Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided on an appropriately spring-themed cake with a unique flavor for their upcoming wedding.

The wedding is due to take place on 19 May 2018 at Windsor Castle in England.

Kensington Palace said Tuesday the royal wedding cake will be a lemon elderflower concoction incorporating “the bright flavors of spring.” It’ll be covered with buttercream, and adorned with fresh flowers.

The designated pastry chef Claire Ptak was raised in California and worked as a pastry chef under the celebrated Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley.

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cak,”Ptak said in a statement released by the Palace.

“Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”

Ptak now runs Violet Bakery in London.

Markle knows Ptak from when the “Suits” star interviewed the baker for Markle’s former lifestyle website TheTig.com where she “celebrated food and travel, and featured interviews with friends and role models to discuss philanthropy and community.”

The palace says the couple are “very much looking forward to sharing this cake” with guests at their May 19 nuptials.

The guest list has not been released, and the designer of Markle’s dress has so far been kept secret.