Leo Da-Silva, one of the contestants at the ongoing BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ reality show, has announced the death of his mother, RMO Sanni.

He was recently evicted from the show and was just settling down after spending more than six weeks in the BBNaija house.

Da-Silva broke the news on his Instagram on Sunday with a photo of his late mother, writing: “The worst day of my life. I lost my mother and I had to bury my mother today according to her Muslim rights.

“I remember the day of the Big brother auditions, you forced me to go, you said ‘you can win it for your business’.

“You said so far I’m myself, they will adore me. You set the pace for my life. You gave me everything.

“Today I felt like I could not breathe. Your legacy is that of the greatest woman I have ever known.

“Rest in peace Alhaja RMO Sanni. Rest in peace legend.

“Thank you for everything. Till we meet again.

“Thank you to everyone that has supported me through this ordeal.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t pick calls.”