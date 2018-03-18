The vice president’s daughter, Damilola Osinbajo and her sweetheart, Oluseun Bakare, were joined in holy matrimony at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja.

The wedding was well attended by dignitaries and top officials in Nigeria.

Although journalists were not allowed to “record or film the wedding”, pictures of the event has surfaced. The wedding reception was held at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.