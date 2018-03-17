The Africa’s richest man and business mogul, Aliko Dangote, yesterday, gave out the hand of his daughter, Fatima in marriage to Jamil, son of former Inspector-General of police, Mohammed Abubakar.

The wedding ceremony was conducted by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II and supported by the Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zaharaddeen.

President Buhari, in his capacity as the bride’s father, received the sum of N500,000 dowry from the representative of the groom, at the occasion.

Presiding over the wedding fatiha, the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, said that marriage was one of the cardinal obligations of Islam, which must be accorded fullest respect by the couple.

The Emir advised them to be patient and respect each other’s views through mutual understanding and love.

The exchange of the dowry was witnessed by the former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd); national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Business activities almost got grounded within and around Kano Central Mosque and Government House as fleets of posh cars of different shapes and sizes were on display, including thousands of residents, well-wishers and visitors who thronged the Kano Central Mosque to witness the epoch-making marriage.

There was, however, water-tight security within Kano metropolis as both uniform and plain cloth security agents were on red alert in case of any eventuality.

The marriage was contracted at about 12 noon after which President Buhari’s entourage drove straight to Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) from where they left for Abuja.

Others, who graced the wedding Fatiha, included governors of Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Jigawa, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; Kwara, Abdulfatai Ahmed; Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari; Borno, Kassim Shetima; Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun; Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi; Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai; Kogi, Yahaya Bello; Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe, Ibrahim Hassan Damkwambo; Niger, Abubakar Bello; Adamawa, Mohammad Bindow Jibrilla; Bauchi, Mohammad Abdullahi, among other distinguished personalities.

Amongst who were former governors, ministers, senators, House of Representative members, captains of industries, technocrats, bureaucrats, ambassadors, top-flight business men, Traditional Rulers, Islamic scholars, religious leaders and a host of others.