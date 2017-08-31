Reality TV personality, Kim Kardashian, has joked that her adorable four-year-old daughter North West, would be a better commander-in-chief than President Donald Trump.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old reality star in a cover interview for the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia stated her preference for the White House.

“Not the President now. Anyone can run the US better. My daughter would be better,” Kim deadpanned.

“We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing.

“Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic,” Kim added, shaking her head.