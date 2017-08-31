American rapper Kanye West has been counter-sued by Lloyds of London, an insurance company, over his cancelled tour dates.

West had earlier sued the insurance company $10m for failing to pay him following the cancellation of some dates on his 2016 tour.

BBC reports that the insurers cited “substantial irregularities” in the rapper’s medical history, among other reasons, for failing to cough up the payment.

According to Lloyds, West’s representatives “have delayed, hindered, stalled and or refused to provide information both relevant and necessary for Underwriters to complete their investigation of the claim.

“Underwriters are informed and believe, and thereon these same persons have willfully concealed and or misrepresented relevant facts in an effort to thwart Underwriters’ investigation.”

Howard King, West’s lawyer, was quoted as saying that Lloyds “can’t find a factual basis to deny the claim”.

He said: “Lloyd’s counter-claim for declaratory relief is the same generic response Lloyd’s files in all cases when they don’t want to honour a legitimate claim but can’t find a factual basis to deny a claim.

“We look forward to the day a jury awards our client the full amount of the policy he purchased, plus interest at 10% per annum, along with punitive damages.”

The rapper had in November 2016 cancelled the remaining 21 dates of his Saint Pablo tour, and he would later get admitted to a Los Angeles hospital where he was treated for exhaustion.

Thereafter, he also pulled out of the European leg of the tour. He was scheduled to perform in Paris, UK, Germany, among other European cities.