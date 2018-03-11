On Air Personality and entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa, has a word of advice for women who feel it is their place to beg or force men to show them love.

Explaining in an Instagram post that she has seen men leave their relationships of many years and got married to women they only just met, the award winning presenter encouraged women not to blame themselves for not receiving love as they should because relationships work out only if they are meant to be.

“It has nothing to do with you, stop blaming yourself for not receiving the kind of love you gave out, sometimes these things don’t work because they just aren’t meant to be and that’s ok. People don’t change for who they want; people change when the time is right and quite frankly growth happens when you let it.”

The bestselling author of On Becoming who was once married to her long time partner, Maje Ayida, being experienced when it comes to the issues of relationships has come to the conclusion that love cannot be forced and a woman shouldn’t beg to be loved.

“That “bastard” is someone’s future husband and guess what? She’s not going to see that side of him. Not excusing bad behavior but as I grow and learn, I realize this thing called love cannot be forced. Love yourself enough to swallow that jagged little pill called truth and walk away with your head high. You’ll meet your own king and you won’t need to beg or force him to treat you right. Ladies this one is for you,” she wrote.