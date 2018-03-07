Toke Makinwa, media personality, says some of those who had judgemental opinions when her marriage to Maje Ayida crashed eventually fought “worse battles”.

The pair walked down the aisle on January 15, 2014, after being together for close to 12 years. They were married for only eighteen months before parting ways.

According to the radio presenter, her post-marriage experience helped her appreciate the importance of kindness and compassion towards other people.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she wrote: “For anyone out there living in the fear of being judged or misunderstood, listen – Greatness is first despised before being celebrated.

“Do you, do you over and over again and remember it’s really not that serious. I remember when my marriage broke up, I was judged by people who didn’t even have their shit together, years after I’ve seen some of those people go thru their own battles, some even worse than I did and it taught me to be kind, to have compassion to face my front cos nobody has it easy.

“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle that you know nothing about, let God alone be the judge of all of us cos it’ll be a damn shame if you perfect Nancy don’t make heaven because you played judge here on earth.”

After the collapse of her marriage, Makinwa went on to publish a tell-all memoir titled ‘On Becoming‘. Ayida responded by suing her for defamation.