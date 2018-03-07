Usher Raymond, an American singer, and his wife Grace Miguel have parted ways after two years of marriage.

Usher, 36, and Miguel, 48, got married in 2015, although they had been dating since 2009.

The couple released a joint statement to US Weekly on Tuesday, confirming their separation.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the statement read.

“We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.

“The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Usher and Miguel have reportedly been separated for a couple of months.

It remains unknown if their separation is connected to the herpes scandal that trailed the singer in the latter part of 2017.

A woman named Quantasia Sharpton had accused Usher of exposing her to genital herpes, saying the singer failed to disclose his condition before having sex with her.

The 38-year-old Grammy winner was reportedly diagnosed with herpes — although he never confirmed having the incurable disease.

Sharpton had said she met the singer when she attended his concert some years ago.

The split from Miguel is Usher’s second marriage to come crashing down.

He has a 10-year-old son Usher Raymond V and 9-year-old son Naviyd Ely with ex-wife Tameka Foster.