Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye says Nigerians are “mentally exhausted” and “tired”.

The ‘Joromi’ singer lamented that there is “no value system” in the country, noting that the poor and downtrodden don’t have many people to champion their cause.

In a couple of tweets posted Monday evening, the singer said most persons in authority “like to talk” rather than make a difference.

“How can a government be so wrong that most of the people are mentally exhausted and tired of being Nigerians?” Simi asked.

“There is no value system. Hardly anyone to fight for the little guy. Only people that like to talk about what they want to do. Talk is dirt cheap.”

Simi said she has moved past the stage of condemning critics of the country, saying there’s no “basis for that fight anymore”.

She wrote: “I don’t talk about politics much, but it’s heartbreaking to see how broken many of us are.

“I used to fight people for talking down on Nigeria. But there’s hardly any basis for that fight anymore. We deserve better.”

Simi, a singer, songwriter and sound engineer, is signed to X3M Music.