John Boyega, British-Nigerian actor, says his girlfriend has to be a Christian.

The ‘Detroit’ star says faith plays an important role in his relationship choices.

In an interview with New York Times, he was asked about his dating life, and he said: “Yeah, she’s got to be Christian.”

The actor said he is yet to meet the woman he plans to spend the rest of his life with.

“Nah, still waiting,” he said when asked.

He added: “My bank account’s doing all right, but if I have money and a relationship, I’d have, like, 39.99.”

Boyega’s father is a Pentecostal minister, and he tends to share the spotlight with his family whenever he can.

At the UK premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, Boyega stormed the red carpet with his sisters, parents and nephew.

The ‘Half of A Yellow Sun’ actor visited Nigeria in December 2017; attending events and spending time with celebrities.

He recently revealed that he included Wizkid’s ‘Daddy Yo’ among the soundtrack for his upcoming film ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’.

Boyega’s company, Upper Room Entertainment, produced the movie. The actor stars as Jake Pentecost.

“One of the most exciting things about producing Pacific Rim: Uprising was the opportunity to influence the creative choices.,” he had said.

The movie will be out in March.