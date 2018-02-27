Nollywood actor Anthony Monjaro says he will away if he meets a nagging woman because he can’t stand them

Speaking in an interview, the Lekki Wives actor said giving women what they want is a lifetime’s job.

“Women want plenty things. Men want one thing but women want plenty things. Women want stability, a guy who listens,” he said.

“It’s a lifetime’s job so it is a case of striving to be the better man and try to do what we can to please our women.

I want a woman who will not nag me, a woman who will not stress me out. We can work around every other thing. If you don’t stress me out, I am golden.

“I can’t stand nagging, there’s only so much you can do before I run for my life. Nagging is something that completely turns me off.”

Monjaro, who featured in Wetin Women Want, a 2018 movie produced by Seun Oloketuyi, said the role he played in Lekki Wives is not a reflection of his person.

“In Wetin Women Want, the movie I just featured in, I was a good guy. In Lekki Wives, I was a bad (x2) boy. That character in Lekki Wives does not relate to me but the character I played in this one is a little too much.

“You have to mix both and create a balance because you can’t give a woman everything she wants because that would be taking you out of your comfort zone.

“At the same time, you can’t ignore those needs because whoever you are with has to have what she needs to be comfortable and happy so you have to balance both.”