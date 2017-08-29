Obi Madubogwo, a Nollywood actor, has died after battling chronic complications of diabetes.

Madubogwo was said to have died Monday evening after he came down with a fever and was subsequently rushed to the hospital, Vangaurd reports.

A veteran producer, Chidi Nwokeabia, was quoted to have confirmed Madubogwo’s death.

“Obi is dead, We just spoke to the wife. He developed fever yesterday, went to the hospital this morning, had complications and died. The family will be taking the corpse home tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying.

Emeka Rollas, the new president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, was also reported to have confirmed Madubogwo’s death.

“It’s sad that after receiving Oni’s congratulatory message on the telephone, he didn’t live to see me face to face and thereafter meet the reforms we are about bringing to AGN with this new excos.

“Obi was part of this dream to see that I become the President of the Guild. Last year, I chaired the event organized by his Saving Life for Africa Diabetes Foundation.

“We talked about how I would use AGN to help drive his foundation if become president of the guild. This is another sad day for Nollywood. May his soul rest in peace.”

Madubogwo was popular for starring in ‘King of Musanga’, ‘Passion of my blood’, and ‘Mothers-in-Law’.