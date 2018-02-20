Nollywood actress Ope Aiyeola has debunked rumours that she had a child in secret for veteran actor Babatunde Omidiran, a.k.a Baba Suwe.

Aiyeola who now lives in London, told BBC Yoruba Service she was not in any romantic affair with the elderly Baba Suwe.

“He is my boss and a kind man”, she said. “He used to cast me in a lot of roles when I started. And I am grateful to him”.

Asked about the man she ever had a crush for, she mentioned the veteran Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan, who is now 75 years old.

“I used to write him as a child, using the addresses she read on the jackets of Indian movies. Now I have a secret, I reach him on Facebook”.

Asked on the career path she would have trod, without venturing into acting.

She did not hesitate in her response.

“I would have loved to be a midwife or a child minder or surrogate mother”, she said.

Aiyeola, 41 next August, was born in Sagamu Ogun state. She is married to Babatunde David Olowolomose.