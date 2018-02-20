Pop star Madonna has called her son, David Banda, “the future president of Malawi” in a tweet praising the 12-year-old.

The US singer has six children, four of whom she adopted from Malawi.

The singer has had a fractious relationship with Malawi’s authorities.

In 2013, Malawi accused Madonna of “bullying state officials”, exaggerating her contribution to the country and demanding VIP treatment.

Madonna’s manager accused Malawi’s government of having a “grudge” against the singer’s charity, Raising Malawi, which she founded the same year she adopted David.

Last year, Malawi granted Madonna permission to adopt two more children, and she became mother to twin baby girls Esther and Stella Mwale.

During one of her trips to Malawi, Madonna was denied use of the VIP section at the airport and had to use the ordinary passengers section where she was subjected to a body search, sparking her complaints.

Said State House: “In the feeling of Madonna, the Malawi Government and its leadership should have rolled out a red carpet and blasted the 21-gun salute in her honour because she believes that as a musician, the whiff of whose repute flies across international boundaries, she automatically is candidate for VVIP treatment.

“In any case, even if the defined parameters of attention and courtesy existed in respect of Madonna, the liberties of discretion to give or not to give that attention or courtesy would ordinarily and naturally remain the preserve of the host. Attention or courtesy is never demanded.”