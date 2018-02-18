Nigeria’s child comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, aka Emmanuella, appears set to feature in a Hollywood Disney movie.

An unverified Instagram account bearing her photographs quotes her as saying that she never dreamed of “getting here so soon,” while also thanking those who have given her support since she debuted her comedy career.

She had posted on Saturday, “Thanks @disneystudios God bless everyone whose support has added to bringing us here. I never dreamed of being here so soon. I miss Success. I love you all.”

In her characteristic hilarious manner, Emmanuella also appeals to the officials in Disney’s costume department to “please package me well.”

It, however, appears that she doesn’t know the Disney character she will be playing yet, as she notes in the IG post, “Worris dis? What character am I playing today? Ngkbeke in America?”