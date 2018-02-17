One of Nigeria most renowned playwright, screenwriter, poet and actor, Akinwunmi Isola, is dead.

He died on Saturday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at the age of 79.

Isola, who was born in Ibadan in 1939, attended Labode Methodist School and Wesley College before proceeding to the University of Ibadan, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in French.

He also earned a Master’s in Arts in Yoruba Literature from the University of Lagos in 1978 before commencing academic work as a lecturer at Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile Ife, Osun State.

Isola was appointed Professor OAU in 1991.

Isola wrote his first play, Efunsetan Aniwura, during 1961 and 1962 whilst still a student at the University of Ibadan.

This was followed by the novel, O Leku, both of which were made into motion pictures by filmmaker, Tunde Kelani.

Also, in 1986, he wrote and composed the college anthem that is currently being sung in Wesley College Ibadan.