One of Nollywood foremost stars, Victoria Inyama, has cried out over an alleged domestic violence by her husband Mike Okri in the United Kingdom.

The actress on her Facebook wrote that she had decided on Wednesday to call on the police to rescue her from him.

She also alleged that she has been mentally and physically abused and has endured this for long, and that her husband now has a live-in-lover and still refused to divorce her.

She wrote: “What’s on my mind hmmmmmmmm. Happy to be alive, healthy, getting better, brighter, standing up for myself, regardless of the demon in human form that I have to deal with.

“The bondage is sickening and all his legal antics. They say the law is fair but not when he manipulates it like he does.

“He has a live -in- lover and still won’t divorce me! He assaulted me yesterday and for the first time, I called in the police for him.”

Victoria Inyama, who was popular in the 90s for her roles in classic Nollywood films like “Silent Night”,”Glamour Boys” and ”Love From Above”, got married in 2003 to Okri and have three children together in the U.K.

Inyama, is the latest celebrity to call out her husband for assault in recent times.

In 2017, the social media was awash with allegations of domestic violence from some Nigerian celebrities including Mercy Aigbe and Tonto Dike, which eventually ended in separation from their spouses.