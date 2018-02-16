Multiple award-winning singer, Tuface Idibia, will participate in a mass voter mobilisation drive to encourage citizens to “protest at all tiers of government with their votes”, an advocacy group, EnoughisEnough, EiE, Nigeria, has said.

Tuface (also known as 2Baba) will be joined by another star musician, Banky W, at the National Stadium in Lagos for the rally.

According to a statement issued by EiE Nigeria, the rally would take place simultaneously in 19 states across Nigeria where unregistered voters will be educated about the process such as where to register; how to solve the problem of lost voter’s card or relocation after the 2015 election; and how to engage officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission to resolve issues.

“One cannot engage political parties on candidate selection or participate in the electoral process if one does not have a voter’s card, thus, we will educate citizens on the process of registering to select credible candidates, voting on election day and protecting their votes,” EiE Nigeria said in the statement.

“The reason is not far-fetched: our voice is in our votes and our vote is our voice. The march will also highlight the www.govote.ng website that was built with support from Co-Creation Hub to make information on INEC’s website more accessible to citizens.”

The organisers say rally will also be a commemoration of the One Voice protest held last year to demand for good governance and better living condition for citizens.

At last year’s rally, 2Baba, who was one of the organisers, backed out at the last minute due to security concerns and public safety consideration.

Other groups partnering with EiE Nigeria in the project include Reclaim Naija; Connected Development (CODE); 2Baba Foundation; Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement (YIAGA); and Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD).

Others are Nigeria First; Afterschool Centre for Career Development (ACCD), Participation Initiative for Behavioral Change in Development (PIBCID); and Journalists Initiative for Youth Empowerment (Ji4Ye).