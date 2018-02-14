Social media was abuuz on Tuesday with Hollywood actress Kerry Washington’s birthday wishes to her Nigerian colleague, Uzo Aduba, in Igbo language.

Igbo is one of the three major languages in Nigeria; others are Hausa and Yoruba.

The scandal star, who is married to an Igbo man, Nnamdi Asomugha, took to her twitter handle @kerrywashington to send her wishes.

She wrote: “@Uzoaduba, Ncheta Ubochi omumu gi. Ekele diri Chineke.” (Happy Birthday. Glory be to God.)

Uzo, who stars in ‘Orange is the new black’, celebrated her 37th birthday on February 10.

She replied Washington’s wishes in Igbo, through her twitter [email protected]

She wrote: “Heh Nwannem Nwanyi, Ina asu Igbo??!!. Maka odi mma! Nwanne daalu maka ubochi Omumu m.”

(My sister, so you speak Igbo? it is well. Thank you for wishing me a happy birthday.)

The wishes have been trending on twitter with ‘Kerry Washington Igbo’ becoming one of the most searched item on the social platform.

Here are some of the reactions: @Gladyss tweeted: “Kerry Washington’s Igbo is getting better than mine…. I have no excuse.”

@nothing_dome wrote: “Damn, let’s talk about how @kerrywashington’ s written Igbo has far surpassed my own. SMH. Next thing, her jollof rice will come pass my own.”

@Ucheperkins tweeted: “Nnamdi Asomugha has taught Kerry Washington my Igbo dialect. He has done well.”

@thecelebrallemon tweeted: “At the top of the list of things making us smile today, (a very long list) is this beautiful Igbo exchange between actresses, @kerrywashington and @uzoaduba. 😍😍😍😍😍”

The two actresses are known for their star roles in two hit movie series they starred individually.

Kerry Washington is praised for her critically acclaimed role ‘Olivia Pope’ in Shonda Rhimes ‘Scandal’.

Uzo Aduba came under the spotlight for her role as Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren on the Netflix original series ‘Orange is the New Black’.

According to NET, “Kerry Washington Wishing Uzo Aduba A Happy Birthday In Igbo Is The Cutest Thing Today’’