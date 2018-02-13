US President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law has thanked emergency services after she was taken to hospital on Monday when she received a suspicious letter containing white powder.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr, was taken to hospital at around 10 am (1500 GMT) after telling police she had been exposed to white powder after opening an envelope.

Trump tweeted later Tuesday evening that she was grateful to the New York City Fire Department, the Secret Service, the New York City Police Department and the FBI.

“I appreciate all the quick response to make sure that I was safe [sic],” she wrote.

Trump Jr tweeted that he was thankful his wife and children were safe after the “incredibly scary situation.”

“Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behaviour,” he wrote.

There is no indication that Vanessa Trump suffered any injuries.

The powder was tested and deemed non-hazardous but the investigation is ongoing, police told dpa.

The letter was sent to a Manhattan residence and addressed to Donald Trump Jr, a police spokesman said.

Vanessa Trump was one of three people taken to a Manhattan hospital as a precaution, New York’s Fire Department told dpa. It is unclear who the other two people were.

Forty-year-old model Vanessa Trump has been married to Donald Trump Jr since 2005.

Working under her maiden name, Vanessa Haydon, she was most well-known in the New York fashion scene and was in several TV adverts.

The couple have five children together.

Donald Trump Jr, 40, has been leading the Trump Organization’s businesses with his brother Eric, 34, since his father entered office.