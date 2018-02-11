Idris Elba is off the market after proposing to his beauty queen girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre.

The proposal took place Saturday morning at the screening of Elba’s new film, Yardie, at the Rio cinema in east London.

Elba and Dhowre started dating since in 2017 after they met in Canada.

Dhowre is a 29-year-old former Miss Vancouver and a model of Somali descent.

Elba, 45, has been married twice before; to Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003 and to Sonya Nicole Hanklin in 2006.

He has a 15-year-old daughter with Norgaard and a three-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

Here’s the moment he proposed, as captured by David Marsden-Sainou, a talent agent.