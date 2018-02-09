Rapper Snoop Dogg has seemingly become a regular fixture in mixed martial arts through the personal commentaries he makes during fights. While some were entertaining enough, a few other instances came off as insulting.

Snoop threw shade at Daniel Cormier and called him a “b-tch” for his emotional post-fight interview after UFC 214 last July, then went on to do the same after Conor McGregor’s loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. last August.

This week, Matt Brown joined Joe Rogan on the JRE MMA Show podcast, where they touched on insulting commentary from observers.

“The Immortal” then brought up Snoop’s comments towards McGregor, which also rubbed him the wrong way.

“Snoop Dogg, that piece of sh-t. I’ll call him out,” Brown said. “He called Conor a b-tch. That’s not cool, man. He put it on public. He could’ve apologized, deleted it, whatever.”

“If I see him at the UFC Performance Institute, I might just punch him.”

Brown was speaking in behalf of his fellow fighters who take insults from observers, especially those who have zero experience in combat.

“That really offends me, man,” Brown said. “People have their opinions about (Conor), I respect the sh-t out of that guy. I love what he’s done, I love his shtick. I think he’s a true sportsman.”

“I like that he comes into the limelight for a little while then he goes back, and I think he goes back and he works his ass off. He wouldn’t be where he’s at if he didn’t, right?”

In 2017, Snoop was hired as a commentator alongside Urijah Faber for the UFC Fight Pass broadcast of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender series.