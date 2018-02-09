Showbiz impresario, Kehinde Adegbite, popularly known as Mallam Yankee, has announced the official opening of Switch Nightlife, a popular Abuja nightclub that has been test running since last year.

Situated at Dabras Hotels on Aminu Kano Crescent-Wuse 2, the event will hold on February 9th and 10th and will have many entertainers in attendance.

According to Mallam Yankee, the business of nightlife is ready to begin seriously, as it makes to take a big step into setting an unbeatable standard for Nigerian clubs.

Yankee further disclosed that a new partner, Bunmi Omisore, would be unveiled during the ceremony, and he is certain that “With Prince Bunmi, we will take nightlife to a global standard.