Nigerian and international singing sensation Wizkid of the StarBoy brand fame has signed a deal with the sportswear giant Nike to produce and sell the Star Boy jerseys.
Fans of the ‘Daddy Yo’ star have been expressing their excitement and anticipation to own their own replicas of the jersey that was unveiled yesterday.
With this deal, Wizkid becomes the first African artist to have an official jersey.
