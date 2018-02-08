This has to be the most shocking news of the year and probably for a long time.

Iconic producer, Quincy Jones, in a recent interview with Vulture, Jones made some shocking revelations about Jackson and the Beatles.

Jones who was behind Jackson’s Thriller, Off The Wall and Bad, said that Jackson stole a lot of songs including “[Donna Summer’s] State of Independence and Billie Jean. The notes don’t lie, man. He was as Machiavellian as they come”, he said.

He went on to describe the Pop King as “Greedy, man. Greedy. ‘Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough’ — Greg Phillinganes wrote the C section. Michael should’ve given him 10 percent of the song. Wouldn’t do it.”

On Jackson’s insecurity with his skin and disease, vitiligo, he called it “bullshit”. “I used to kill him about the plastic surgery, man. He’d always justify it and say it was because of some disease he had. Bullshit”.

In the bare-it-all interview, he rated the Beatles as the “worst musicians in the world,” called Bill Cosby a “jive m**kr and revealed that it was Chicago mobster Sam Giancana that was responsible for the assassination of J.H Kennedy.

Jones, has been nominated for the Grammys 79 times and has won 28.