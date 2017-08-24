Popular actress-turned evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has lost her son, Raymond, to sickle cell anaemia.

Reports claimed that he died on Monday as a result of complications arising from the disease. He was 15.

This is the second time that Eucharia, who recently returned to the screen after almost a decade, has lost a loved one in less than three years. In 2015, her father, Pa Felix Anunobi, had passed away after a brief illness.

Raymond was the only son of the actress and the product of her stormy marriage to Charles Ekwu.

The couple got married in 2000 and the marriage lasted till 2006 before complications began to set in. The union became a subject of controversy after Eucharia moved out of her matrimonial home and accused her husband of infidelity, among other allegations.

Matters came to a head when the actress dragged Charles to court in 2007, claiming that she caught him sleeping with their housemaid. She went on to demand a N100m divorce settlement from him on the grounds of abandonment, irresponsibility and assault.

In her evidence, she told the court how her husband beat her up several times, how he had refused to take care of their son, in spite of the latter’s health condition and how she had been the one footing the bills for the boy’s treatment since their relationship packed up.

The actress has, at different times, expressed her frustration and the burden that she has had to endure as a single parent. On one occasion, she told a national newspaper how she coped with the burden without any form of assistance from the father of late Raymond (her ex-husband).

“The Lord has been sustaining me as a single parent. I don’t think about it. All I know is that God created me and the child that He has given to me. So, God will provide whatever that I need,” she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile many of Anunobi’s colleagues and fans have been condoling with her especially on social media.

Reacting to the passage of the son, Eucharia, according to NET, emotionally said he had gone to meet Jesus at whose feet they would eventually meet.