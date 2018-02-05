Ajegunle Lagos State-born musician, John Asiemo a.k.a Daddy Showkey on Sunday, visited the quadruplets Mr and Mrs Peter Ejiofor, born on Dec. 28, 2017, urging women to have faith in God.

Ejiofor, a staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), and his wife were finally blessed with four healthy baby boys after seven years of marriage.

Daddy Showkey, who arrived at the couple’s humble home at Gowon Estate, FHA, Egbeda, Lagos, met the quadruplets and described them as bundles of joy from God to the family and Nigerians as a whole.

“I’m here to felicitate with your family on the birth of your boys. The arrival of these boys will turn things around for good in your home.

“I pray for all that God will grant all the women who are seeking the fruit of the womb their prayers. They shall all have their own children as He did it for the Ejiofors, Amen,’’ Showkey prayed.

Continuing, the ‘galala’ exponent urged the father and wife to take very good care of the boys.

“As you can see, these boys have decided to come at the same time because they are special children. They have come to compensate you for the years of waiting, so, my prayers for you is that you will not suffer to take care of them.

“The boys will grow up to be good children and they will in turn take care of you in your old age. You and your wife will eat the fruit of your labour on them in Jesus Name, Amen.”

Earlier, Mr Mike Mbonye, Director and Head of Lagos Operations, News Agency of Nigeria, who welcomed the artiste on behalf of the couple, praised Showkey for his exploits in the music world.

Mbonye said that Showkey’s visit to the Ejiofor family at a time like this was a testimony to his humanitarian lifestyle and urged him to continue with his good works.

Dr Chibuzo Abonyin, a lecturer at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, who was in attendance also extolled the virtues of Showkey.

“As we congratulate our friend and his wife on the successful delivery of their boys, we are glad to have Daddy Showkey in our neighborhood.

“I commend Showkey for his exemplary life,” Dr Abonyi added.

Meanwhile, Ejiofor and his wife, Anastecia, who are still marvelled at God’s miracle in their life, expressed deep appreciation to Showkey for coming to associate with them and wished him well in his career.

Another influential colleague of Ejiofor, Edwin Nwachukwu, who is also of NAN and Tunde Oyedele, Managing Editor of eyeonthenews.com were also at the event.

Showkey in his characteristic manner took some time out to exchange pleasantries with people in the neighborhood and posed for photographs with them before departing amid cheers.