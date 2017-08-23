A 14-year-old boy arrested after dancing the Macarena on a Saudi Arabian street has been released with a warning about road safety.

The child went viral on social media as he was filmed moving to the popular 1990s hit song by Los Del Rio in front of five lanes of cars stopped at traffic lights.

Police said the youngster, who wore shorts, a striped t-shirt and headphones in the video, was held because he had shown “improper public behaviour” and caused disruption.

The boy, whose name and nationality have not been given, was later released without charge, after he and his legal guardian were summoned for questioning, said the interior ministry.

Jeddah boy dancing in the middle of Tahlia Street is the hero we need pic.twitter.com/fui9v2UuDF — Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) August 19, 2017

It said: “They signed a written pledge that the teen will not engage in behaviour that could endanger his life and the life of others again.

“The notification was solely intended to warn the boy about potential consequences for his own safety, as well as to safeguard the overall safety of motorists and pedestrians.”

In the clip, which has been shared thousands of times, the child can be seen dancing back and forth amid heavy traffic in the background.

The video was believed to have been first posted in July 2016.

Some on social media have hailed him a hero – while others have condemned him as “immoral”.