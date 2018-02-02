The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has released its first report on the death of Mark Salling.

The disgraced Glee star died on Tuesday in the early morning hours and his body was found in a riverbed according to the coroner’s report, which was obtained by DailyMail.

There is still no cause or manner of death listed, however, with an investigation into the matter ongoing and Salling’s body being held at the facility for further testing.

Law enforcement sources, as well as individuals who work for the medical examiner, had previously told DailyMail that Salling’s body was hanging from a tree when it was discovered and that the death was being investigated as a suicide.

Salling had previously attempted to take his own life in August by slitting his wrists as he awaited trial on federal child pornography charges.

He told the judge he was on medication for depression at his next court hearing, two months after that incident.

The actor, who was 35 at the time of his death, had been reported missing by a concerned family member in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

His body was discovered just before 9 am near the Starwood Riding club, an equestrian facility located just six miles away from his Sunland home.

The actor’s car was also parked in the area, with police spotting the vehicle on the side of the road approximately 500 feet away from his body.

It is not clear if he was wearing an ankle bracelet or another monitoring device at the time of his death, and the US Attorney’s office has not returned requests for comment.